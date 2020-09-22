Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Cut to “Peer Perform” at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research lowered shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $42.00 price target on the network equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.14.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $39.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Cisco Systems has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $50.28.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 34.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

In other news, EVP Irving Tan sold 4,141 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $174,253.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,296,188.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $1,890,450.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,166 shares of company stock worth $2,528,248. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 803,429 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,583,000 after acquiring an additional 36,521 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 31,851 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 7,304 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 28,213 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 8,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden grew its position in Cisco Systems by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 312,192 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,614,000 after buying an additional 7,024 shares during the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

