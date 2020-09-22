CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESSCU) Major Shareholder Sells $20,690.34 in Stock

CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESSCU) major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 2,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total transaction of $20,690.34. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of ESSCU traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,818. CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $10.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in CITIC Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $14,715,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CITIC Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,250,000. HGC Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CITIC Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,105,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in CITIC Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,817,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in CITIC Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth $5,880,000.

East Stone Acquisition Corporation operates as a blank company. The company is based in Burlington, Massachusetts.

