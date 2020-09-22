Citigroup Increases Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Price Target to $45.00

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Jabil from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Jabil from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jabil from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Jabil from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.44.

NYSE JBL opened at $32.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Jabil has a fifty-two week low of $17.63 and a fifty-two week high of $44.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 137.30, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.21.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 19th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.19. Jabil had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 0.15%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jabil will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 17.68%.

In other Jabil news, Director Timothy L. Main sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 292,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,240,405. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jabil in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Jabil during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Jabil by 22,210.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,663 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jabil during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Jabil during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

