Clairvest Group (TSE:CVG) Trading Down 2%

Clairvest Group Inc (TSE:CVG)’s share price fell 2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$50.00 and last traded at C$50.00. 1,100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 1,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$51.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$50.03 and its 200 day moving average price is C$47.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a current ratio of 6.62. The company has a market cap of $753.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90.

Clairvest Group (TSE:CVG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C$4.27 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$77.95 million during the quarter.

Clairvest Group Inc is a private equity firm specializing in mid market, growth equity investments, buyouts, and consolidating industries and add-on acquisitions. It seeks to invest in small and mid-sized gaming and casino, local market gaming, healthcare, equipment rental, oilfield services, waste management, business services, consumer services, aerospace, automotive aftermarket, collision repair, co-packing, defense, document management, warranty, contact manufacturing, environmental services, rental services, gaming, healthcare services, insurance services, IT services, logistics and transportation, mining services, packaging, pest control, specialty aviation, education, software (mature), textile rental, utility services, water, building products, government services, industrial services, media, non-destructive testing, renewable energy, property management, and restaurants.

