Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Shares Down 10.9%

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF)’s stock price was down 10.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.02 and last traded at $6.19. Approximately 17,595,977 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 11,671,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.95.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CLF shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $4.75 to $5.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.94.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.43 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The mining company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a positive return on equity of 6.53%. On average, analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,017,071 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $59,317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995,255 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,816,751 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $70,748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687,729 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,515,053 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $21,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038,877 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 112.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,897,552 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 856.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,657,173 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,881 shares during the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile (NYSE:CLF)

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

