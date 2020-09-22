Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 40 Per Share

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 40 ($0.52) per share on Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. This is an increase from Close Brothers Group’s previous dividend of $22.70. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

CBG traded up GBX 36.50 ($0.48) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 999 ($13.05). The stock had a trading volume of 408,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,301. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,102.47 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,094.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54. Close Brothers Group has a one year low of GBX 849 ($11.09) and a one year high of GBX 1,663 ($21.73).

Get Close Brothers Group alerts:

CBG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,212 ($15.84) price objective (down from GBX 1,215 ($15.88)) on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($16.33) price objective (up from GBX 1,230 ($16.07)) on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Close Brothers Group to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 1,150 ($15.03) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Close Brothers Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,268.60 ($16.58).

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Securities, and Asset Management. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Close Brothers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Close Brothers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.