CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Stock Price Down 7.1%

CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) shares dropped 7.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.34 and last traded at $7.49. Approximately 2,124,320 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 1,969,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.06.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CNHI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of CNH Industrial to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Melius raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.33.
The stock has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.88 and its 200 day moving average is $6.93.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in CNH Industrial by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in CNH Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC grew its stake in CNH Industrial by 117.4% in the 2nd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 2,747,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,883 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in CNH Industrial by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 98,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 47,940 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in CNH Industrial by 202,920.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 20,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 20,292 shares during the period. 19.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CNH Industrial Company Profile (NYSE:CNHI)
CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, and buses worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Agricultural Equipment, Construction Equipment, Commercial Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial Services.
