CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Stock Price Down 7.1%

CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) shares dropped 7.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.34 and last traded at $7.49. Approximately 2,124,320 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 1,969,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.06.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CNHI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of CNH Industrial to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Melius raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.88 and its 200 day moving average is $6.93.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that CNH Industrial NV will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in CNH Industrial by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in CNH Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC grew its stake in CNH Industrial by 117.4% in the 2nd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 2,747,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,883 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in CNH Industrial by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 98,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 47,940 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in CNH Industrial by 202,920.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 20,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 20,292 shares during the period. 19.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, and buses worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Agricultural Equipment, Construction Equipment, Commercial Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial Services.

