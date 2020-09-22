Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Coca-Cola Consolidated from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Get Coca-Cola Consolidated alerts:

Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated stock opened at $236.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $266.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.80. Coca-Cola Consolidated has a fifty-two week low of $188.08 and a fifty-two week high of $307.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.12 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $2.13. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 1.18%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 1st quarter worth $248,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 0.5% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 158,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,422,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 5.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 144,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,061,000 after buying an additional 7,142 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 84,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,706,000 after purchasing an additional 37,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 110.6% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 54,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,483,000 after buying an additional 28,605 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages, primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, including carbonated beverages; and still beverages, such as energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

Read More: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.