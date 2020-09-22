CoinEx Token Reaches Market Cap of $6.51 Million (CET)

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded 8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. CoinEx Token has a total market capitalization of $6.51 million and $760,070.00 worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CoinEx Token has traded down 12% against the dollar. One CoinEx Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0092 or 0.00000088 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009571 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00039388 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00225538 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00084892 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $146.33 or 0.01396069 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00193063 BTC.

About CoinEx Token

CoinEx Token was first traded on July 9th, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,817,096,877 tokens and its circulating supply is 708,633,582 tokens. CoinEx Token’s official website is www.coinex.com . CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom

Buying and Selling CoinEx Token

CoinEx Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinEx Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinEx Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

