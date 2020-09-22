Colfax (NYSE:CFX) Stock Price Down 8.8%

Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX)’s stock price dropped 8.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $29.98 and last traded at $30.51. Approximately 1,831,031 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 1,363,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.45.

CFX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Colfax from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Colfax from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. TheStreet raised Colfax from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Colfax from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Colfax from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -435.86, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.75.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $620.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.26 million. Colfax had a positive return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Colfax Corp will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jason Maclean sold 2,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $87,982.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,345.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 19,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total value of $600,599.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,006 shares in the company, valued at $6,875,274.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,691 shares of company stock valued at $878,326 over the last 90 days. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colfax in the second quarter valued at about $1,098,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Colfax during the second quarter worth about $1,035,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Colfax by 4.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 77,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Colfax by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,067,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,939,000 after acquiring an additional 11,075 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Colfax during the second quarter worth about $2,555,000.

Colfax

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.

