Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) Trading Down 7.9%

Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY)’s share price fell 7.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.44 and last traded at $2.46. 5,624,797 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 6,169,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.67.

CLNY has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Colony Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Colony Capital in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Colony Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.60 and a 200-day moving average of $2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.97.

In related news, CFO Jacky Wu acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.48 per share, for a total transaction of $49,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 629,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,259.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Ronald M. Sanders bought 75,000 shares of Colony Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.57 per share, for a total transaction of $192,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 845,821 shares in the company, valued at $2,173,759.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 220,000 shares of company stock worth $582,350 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in Colony Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Colony Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Colony Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Colony Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colony Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.40% of the company’s stock.

About Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY)

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment management firm with assets under management of $43 billion. The Company manages capital on behalf of its stockholders, as well as institutional and retail investors in private funds, non-traded and traded real estate investment trusts and registered investment companies.

