CommerceBlock (CBT) Price Tops $0.0175

CommerceBlock (CURRENCY:CBT) traded down 12.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. CommerceBlock has a market capitalization of $3.07 million and approximately $1,622.00 worth of CommerceBlock was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CommerceBlock has traded 6.7% higher against the dollar. One CommerceBlock token can currently be bought for $0.0175 or 0.00000168 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CommerceBlock alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001454 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00043593 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004618 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005391 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $458.36 or 0.04382278 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009588 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00057866 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00034662 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

CommerceBlock Token Profile

CommerceBlock (CRYPTO:CBT) is a token. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. CommerceBlock’s total supply is 743,256,686 tokens and its circulating supply is 174,866,686 tokens. The Reddit community for CommerceBlock is /r/CommerceBlock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CommerceBlock’s official Twitter account is @commerceblock . The official message board for CommerceBlock is blog.commerceblock.com . CommerceBlock’s official website is www.commerceblock.com

Buying and Selling CommerceBlock

CommerceBlock can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CommerceBlock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CommerceBlock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CommerceBlock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CommerceBlock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CommerceBlock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.