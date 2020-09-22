Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Stock Price Down 7.9%

Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) fell 7.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.40 and last traded at $19.77. 1,648,531 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 1,494,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.47.

Several research firms have weighed in on CMC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Commercial Metals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Commercial Metals from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. TheStreet raised Commercial Metals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Commercial Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.56.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.30 and a 200-day moving average of $18.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.44.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 5.31%. Commercial Metals’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 52,045 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $1,048,186.30. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Commercial Metals by 109.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,490,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $193,611,000 after buying an additional 4,954,289 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 12.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,777,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,623,000 after buying an additional 309,218 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 179.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,267,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,810,000 after buying an additional 1,457,091 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 16.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,805,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,508,000 after buying an additional 254,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 8.2% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,160,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,328,000 after buying an additional 87,923 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commercial Metals Company Profile (NYSE:CMC)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

