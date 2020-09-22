Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Compugen’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the lowest is ($0.10). Compugen reported earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Compugen will report full-year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.34). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.30). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Compugen.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02.

A number of research firms have commented on CGEN. ValuEngine lowered Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Compugen in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Compugen from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Compugen in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Compugen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Philadelphia Trust Co. bought a new position in Compugen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Compugen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compugen during the second quarter worth $150,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Compugen during the 2nd quarter worth $183,000. 57.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CGEN stock traded down $1.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,006,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,634. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.66 and a beta of 2.73. Compugen has a one year low of $3.83 and a one year high of $19.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.85.

Compugen Company Profile

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The company's therapeutic pipeline consists of immuno-oncology programs against novel drug targets in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations.

