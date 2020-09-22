Compugroup Medical (ETR:COP) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Compugroup Medical SE (ETR:COP)’s share price fell 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as €73.25 ($86.18) and last traded at €73.40 ($86.35). 72,459 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 68,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at €77.45 ($91.12).

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on shares of Compugroup Medical and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €69.80 ($82.12).

The business’s 50-day moving average price is €75.47 and its 200 day moving average price is €68.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.71, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

CompuGroup Medical Societas Europaea develops and sells software and information technology services for healthcare sector worldwide. The company's Ambulatory Information Systems segment provides practice management software and electronic medical records for office-based physicians, dentists, medical care centers, and physician's networks.

