Computacenter plc (CCC) to Issue Dividend of GBX 12.30 on October 23rd

Computacenter plc (LON:CCC) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 12.30 ($0.16) per share on Friday, October 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:CCC opened at GBX 2,280 ($29.79) on Tuesday. Computacenter has a 12-month low of GBX 900 ($11.76) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,416 ($31.57). The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,100.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,689.70.

Get Computacenter alerts:

In related news, insider Michael J. Norris sold 100,000 shares of Computacenter stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,369 ($30.96), for a total value of £2,369,000 ($3,095,518.10).

CCC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,728 ($35.65) price target on shares of Computacenter in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Computacenter in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Computacenter from GBX 2,450 ($32.01) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Computacenter from GBX 1,320 ($17.25) to GBX 1,600 ($20.91) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Computacenter has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,065.60 ($26.99).

About Computacenter

Computacenter plc provides information technology (IT) infrastructure services in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, and internationally. The company offers endpoint, infrastructure, cyber security, information security management, and identity and access management solutions; network solutions, including local area and datacenter network, smart infrastructure, and audio-visual solutions; and datacenter solutions, such as enterprise computing, hybrid cloud, data and storage management, and analytics and big data.

Recommended Story: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Computacenter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computacenter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.