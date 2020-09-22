Computacenter plc (CCC) to Issue Dividend of GBX 12.30 on October 23rd

Computacenter plc (LON:CCC) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 12.30 ($0.16) per share on Friday, October 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
LON:CCC opened at GBX 2,280 ($29.79) on Tuesday. Computacenter has a 12-month low of GBX 900 ($11.76) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,416 ($31.57). The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,100.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,689.70.
In related news, insider Michael J. Norris sold 100,000 shares of Computacenter stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,369 ($30.96), for a total value of £2,369,000 ($3,095,518.10).
About Computacenter
Computacenter plc provides information technology (IT) infrastructure services in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, and internationally. The company offers endpoint, infrastructure, cyber security, information security management, and identity and access management solutions; network solutions, including local area and datacenter network, smart infrastructure, and audio-visual solutions; and datacenter solutions, such as enterprise computing, hybrid cloud, data and storage management, and analytics and big data.
