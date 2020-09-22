Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Price Target Raised to $75.00

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ED. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Consolidated Edison from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Cfra reduced their target price on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $74.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Consolidated Edison from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $73.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Consolidated Edison has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.54.

ED stock opened at $72.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.24. The company has a market cap of $24.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.16. Consolidated Edison has a twelve month low of $62.03 and a twelve month high of $95.10.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.765 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.02%.

In other news, CFO Robert N. Hoglund acquired 2,000 shares of Consolidated Edison stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.65 per share, for a total transaction of $143,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,001,633.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,595 shares of company stock worth $187,735 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the second quarter worth $44,000. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 34.8% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 32,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,358,000 after buying an additional 8,455 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.2% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 23,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,820,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.5% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,423,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $267,034,000 after buying an additional 177,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the first quarter worth $14,906,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

