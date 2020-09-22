Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) to post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Continental Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.09). Continental Resources reported earnings per share of $0.54 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Continental Resources will report full year earnings of ($1.10) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.51) to ($0.76). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to $1.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Continental Resources.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $175.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.07 million. Continental Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 2.17%. Continental Resources’s revenue was down 85.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CLR. TD Securities boosted their target price on Continental Resources from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on Continental Resources from $8.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. Northland Securities began coverage on Continental Resources in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Capital One Financial lowered Continental Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.89.

Continental Resources stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.61. The stock had a trading volume of 57,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,086,892. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.70. Continental Resources has a fifty-two week low of $6.90 and a fifty-two week high of $36.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of -64.57 and a beta of 3.41.

In other Continental Resources news, Chairman Harold Hamm bought 967,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.01 per share, for a total transaction of $15,496,943.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 4,826,969 shares of company stock valued at $80,625,643 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Continental Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Continental Resources by 108.4% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,319 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Continental Resources by 80.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,909 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

