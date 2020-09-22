Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Shares Down 7%

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) dropped 7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.34 and last traded at $13.82. Approximately 2,741,960 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 5,086,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.86.

CLR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Imperial Capital boosted their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.89.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of -65.81 and a beta of 3.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.64.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $175.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.07 million. Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 2.17% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 85.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Continental Resources, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Continental Resources news, Chairman Harold Hamm purchased 967,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.01 per share, for a total transaction of $15,496,943.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 4,826,969 shares of company stock worth $80,625,643 over the last 90 days. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Continental Resources by 6.4% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,138 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 2.7% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,394 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 1.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 104,071 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 80.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,909 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

