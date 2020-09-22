Contourglobal (LON:GLO) Trading Down 1%

Contourglobal PLC (LON:GLO)’s stock price traded down 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 189.65 ($2.48) and last traded at GBX 203 ($2.65). 191,930 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 233,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 205 ($2.68).

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Contourglobal from GBX 219 ($2.86) to GBX 207 ($2.70) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 206.26 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 182.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 931.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion and a PE ratio of 15.62.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a GBX 3.11 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.55%. Contourglobal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.31%.

About Contourglobal (LON:GLO)

ContourGlobal plc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, develops, and operates wholesale power generation businesses in Europe, Latin America, Africa, and the Caribbean islands. The company operates in Thermal Energy and Renewable Energy segments. It generates electricity from coal, lignite, natural gas, fuel oil, diesel, wind, solar, and hydro power plants with total installed capacity of 1,424 MW in Latin America and 228 MW in Africa.

