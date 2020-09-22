CONTRACOIN Price Up 8.4% Over Last 7 Days (CTCN)

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. Over the last week, CONTRACOIN has traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. One CONTRACOIN token can now be purchased for approximately $0.84 or 0.00008070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CONTRACOIN has a market capitalization of $16.80 million and $106,776.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.33 or 0.00750100 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 118.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $204.94 or 0.01962524 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000584 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003920 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000202 BTC.

CONTRACOIN Profile

CONTRACOIN (CRYPTO:CTCN) is a token. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,937,138 tokens. CONTRACOIN’s official website is www.contracoin.network

Buying and Selling CONTRACOIN

CONTRACOIN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CONTRACOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CONTRACOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CONTRACOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

