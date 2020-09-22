Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Stock Price Down 9.5%

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRBP)’s stock price was down 9.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.71 and last traded at $1.72. Approximately 4,617,080 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 130% from the average daily volume of 2,010,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.90.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CRBP shares. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Nomura Instinet increased their price objective on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Corbus Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.90.

The company has a market capitalization of $140.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.41.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.13). Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 430.79% and a negative net margin of 1,596.42%. The business had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 million. Analysts anticipate that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRBP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP)

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

