CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $120.88.

Several analysts have commented on COR shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on CoreSite Realty from $124.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Raymond James upgraded CoreSite Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CoreSite Realty from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th.

In related news, major shareholder Realty V. Gp L.L.C. Carlyle sold 230,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $29,588,610.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Brian Warren sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $127,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,184 shares in the company, valued at $3,078,139.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 244,717 shares of company stock worth $31,451,711. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COR. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in CoreSite Realty by 3.2% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 68,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,244,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the second quarter worth $586,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 1.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,603,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,137,000 after purchasing an additional 29,402 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 12.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 1.2% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 175,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CoreSite Realty stock traded up $1.15 on Thursday, reaching $118.43. 2,512 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,744. CoreSite Realty has a one year low of $90.07 and a one year high of $130.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.86, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $121.35 and a 200 day moving average of $119.13.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 39.91% and a net margin of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $150.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that CoreSite Realty will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.69%.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

