Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) Trading Down 10.4%

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR)’s stock price dropped 10.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.59 and last traded at $7.67. Approximately 822,315 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 642,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.56.

CNR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cornerstone Building Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Sidoti raised Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Cornerstone Building Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.59.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46. The company has a market capitalization of $959.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.22.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter. Cornerstone Building Brands had a negative return on equity of 8.69% and a negative net margin of 10.33%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aristeia Capital LLC grew its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 104.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 613,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,719,000 after buying an additional 313,481 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 802,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,864,000 after buying an additional 89,000 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 301,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 15,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel construction markets in North America. The company operates through three segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows.

