Cosmos (ATOM) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $358.86 Million

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded down 9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 21st. Cosmos has a market cap of $865.32 million and approximately $358.86 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cosmos has traded down 20.3% against the dollar. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for $4.25 or 0.00040616 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, GDAC, Hotbit and Coinone.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cosmos alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10,562.12 or 1.00825134 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005658 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000159 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00166864 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00000877 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos (ATOM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 23rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 261,156,545 coins and its circulating supply is 203,371,942 coins. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network . Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network . The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Cosmos

Cosmos can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, GDAC, Coinone and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.