COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) Shares Down 9.9%

COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE)’s share price fell 9.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.34 and last traded at $5.36. 841,774 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 824,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.95.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMRE. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.94. The firm has a market cap of $650.41 million, a PE ratio of -535.46 and a beta of 2.00.

COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $111.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.41 million. COSTAMARE INC/SH had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 5.90%. Equities analysts forecast that COSTAMARE INC/SH will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in COSTAMARE INC/SH during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH by 40.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,441 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 4,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH in the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. 27.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE)

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of February 27, 2019, it had a fleet of 78 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 548,000 twenty foot equivalent unit (TEU), including 73 vessels in the water, aggregating approximately 484,000 TEU; and 5 new build vessels of 64,000 TEU.

