Covesting (COV) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.46 Million

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 21st. One Covesting token can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00001833 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Kucoin, HitBTC and IDEX. Over the last week, Covesting has traded down 23.8% against the US dollar. Covesting has a market capitalization of $3.46 million and $7,764.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009560 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00039384 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.54 or 0.00224685 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00084923 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.32 or 0.01396734 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00192698 BTC.

Covesting Profile

Covesting’s launch date was October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Covesting is medium.com/@Covesting . The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Covesting is covesting.io . Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here

Covesting Token Trading

Covesting can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, YoBit, Kucoin and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covesting should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Covesting using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

