Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €55.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

1COV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Nord/LB set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on Covestro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Covestro in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. UBS Group set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on Covestro and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Independent Research set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on Covestro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Covestro has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €44.83 ($52.75).

Get Covestro alerts:

1COV stock opened at €43.72 ($51.44) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €39.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €34.00. Covestro has a 12-month low of €23.54 ($27.69) and a 12-month high of €48.18 ($56.68). The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.67. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion and a PE ratio of 52.61.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.