Covestro (ETR:1COV) PT Set at €40.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

1COV has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Baader Bank set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €44.83 ($52.75).

ETR 1COV opened at €43.72 ($51.44) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.61. Covestro has a 12 month low of €23.54 ($27.69) and a 12 month high of €48.18 ($56.68). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.67, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €39.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is €34.00.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

