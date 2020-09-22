Covestro (ETR:1COV) PT Set at €67.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

1COV has been the topic of several other research reports. Nord/LB set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on Covestro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Covestro in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on Covestro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on Covestro and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €44.83 ($52.75).

Shares of Covestro stock opened at €43.72 ($51.44) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €39.91 and a 200 day moving average of €34.00. Covestro has a 12 month low of €23.54 ($27.69) and a 12 month high of €48.18 ($56.68). The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.67, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

