Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $142.78.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CBRL shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $133.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Bank of America raised their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. MKM Partners raised their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Truist raised their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock traded up $2.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $118.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,715. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.82 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a twelve month low of $53.61 and a twelve month high of $170.10.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 15th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $495.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.67 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBRL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,051 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 100.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,586 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,204 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 452,270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,638,000 after purchasing an additional 68,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

