Credit Suisse Group Boosts Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Price Target to $96.00

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group from $85.00 to $96.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Reinsurance Group of America from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $136.00 to $93.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Reinsurance Group of America from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Reinsurance Group of America has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $118.63.

Shares of RGA opened at $99.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.15. Reinsurance Group of America has a 12 month low of $55.39 and a 12 month high of $169.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $2.40. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.31 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.97%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RGA. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 96.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

