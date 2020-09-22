Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP)’s stock price was down 5.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.80 and last traded at $12.97. Approximately 945,204 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 1,320,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.77.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CEQP shares. TheStreet cut shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Crestwood Equity Partners to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.17.

Get Crestwood Equity Partners alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $948.90 million, a PE ratio of -13.80 and a beta of 4.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.91.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $352.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.13 million. Crestwood Equity Partners had a positive return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $4,690,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 140.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,995 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,257 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. 53.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile (NYSE:CEQP)

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L). The G&P segment offers gathering and transportation services for natural gas, crude oil, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services.

See Also: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.