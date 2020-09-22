Crown (NYSE:CCK) Price Target Raised to $85.00

Crown (NYSE:CCK) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $81.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Crown from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Crown from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crown from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Crown from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a hold rating on shares of Crown in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.33.

Crown stock opened at $73.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.42. Crown has a 1 year low of $42.97 and a 1 year high of $80.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. Crown had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 32.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Crown will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Didier Sourisseau sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total value of $417,088.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,728,107.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCK. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Crown by 8,022.2% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Crown by 54.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Crown by 501.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Crown by 1,421.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Crown by 69.2% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

