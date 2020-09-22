Crown Price Up 2.4% This Week (CRW)

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. Crown has a total market cap of $1.68 million and $1,462.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crown coin can now be purchased for $0.0658 or 0.00000631 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, Braziliex, LiteBit.eu and CoinExchange. During the last week, Crown has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Crown alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10,443.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $213.44 or 0.02043788 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001535 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $73.30 or 0.00702198 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003430 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00014941 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000597 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About Crown

Crown is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 25,561,218 coins. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Crown is crown.tech . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Crown

Crown can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, C-CEX, Braziliex, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crown and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.