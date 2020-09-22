CryptoAds Marketplace (CRAD) Price Tops $0.0107 on Major Exchanges

CryptoAds Marketplace (CURRENCY:CRAD) traded up 24.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 22nd. One CryptoAds Marketplace token can currently be purchased for $0.0107 or 0.00000101 BTC on exchanges including P2PB2B and VinDAX. During the last week, CryptoAds Marketplace has traded 56.1% higher against the US dollar. CryptoAds Marketplace has a market capitalization of $152,175.78 and $38,441.00 worth of CryptoAds Marketplace was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009515 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00039793 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00227842 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00083276 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $156.19 or 0.01483180 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.76 or 0.00187595 BTC.

About CryptoAds Marketplace

CryptoAds Marketplace’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,265,943 tokens. The Reddit community for CryptoAds Marketplace is /r/CRAD and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CryptoAds Marketplace’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CryptoAds Marketplace is medium.com/@AlexVinogradov4 . The official website for CryptoAds Marketplace is cryptoads.exchange

CryptoAds Marketplace can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and VinDAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoAds Marketplace directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoAds Marketplace should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoAds Marketplace using one of the exchanges listed above.

