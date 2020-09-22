Cryptoindex.com 100 Trading Up 42% Over Last Week (CIX100)

Cryptoindex.com 100 (CURRENCY:CIX100) traded 18% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. Over the last seven days, Cryptoindex.com 100 has traded 42% higher against the dollar. Cryptoindex.com 100 has a market cap of $19.15 million and $7,392.00 worth of Cryptoindex.com 100 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptoindex.com 100 token can currently be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00002936 BTC on popular exchanges including Instant Bitex and KuCoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cryptoindex.com 100 alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001457 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00043255 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004606 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005461 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $457.02 or 0.04372459 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009580 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00056844 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00034649 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Cryptoindex.com 100 Token Profile

CIX100 is a token. It was first traded on July 16th, 2018. Cryptoindex.com 100’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,409,480 tokens. The official message board for Cryptoindex.com 100 is medium.com/@CryptoIndex . The Reddit community for Cryptoindex.com 100 is /r/CryptoIndex_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptoindex.com 100’s official Twitter account is @IndexCrypto . Cryptoindex.com 100’s official website is cryptoindex.com

Cryptoindex.com 100 Token Trading

Cryptoindex.com 100 can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex and KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptoindex.com 100 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptoindex.com 100 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptoindex.com 100 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptoindex.com 100 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptoindex.com 100 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.