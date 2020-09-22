CryptoPing (PING) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.74 Million

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. Over the last seven days, CryptoPing has traded 181.9% higher against the dollar. CryptoPing has a total market capitalization of $1.74 million and approximately $17,516.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoPing token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00001849 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Waves Decentralized Exchange, YoBit and Tidex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009595 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00039083 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00224236 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00084507 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $145.76 or 0.01394439 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00192952 BTC.

CryptoPing was first traded on May 16th, 2017. CryptoPing’s total supply is 9,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,999,635 tokens. CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping . The official website for CryptoPing is cryptoping.tech

CryptoPing can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Tidex and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoPing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoPing should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoPing using one of the exchanges listed above.

