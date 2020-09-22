CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $165.69 Million

Brokerages expect CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) to post $165.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for CubeSmart’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $167.39 million and the lowest is $162.58 million. CubeSmart reported sales of $166.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CubeSmart will report full-year sales of $658.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $649.06 million to $664.22 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $670.19 million, with estimates ranging from $642.81 million to $680.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CubeSmart.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $163.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.55 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CUBE. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on CubeSmart in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. BofA Securities raised shares of CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Bank of America raised shares of CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.91.

In related news, Director Marianne M. Keler sold 10,000 shares of CubeSmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $314,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,292 shares in the company, valued at $1,487,333.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CUBE. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 8.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 57,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 4,671 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in CubeSmart by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 98,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 19,757 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CubeSmart by 33.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 9,554 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 3.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 112,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after buying an additional 3,765 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 26.7% during the second quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 73,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CUBE traded up $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $31.93. 1,183,834 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,618,508. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.03. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $19.61 and a 12 month high of $35.64. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 38.12, a P/E/G ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is 78.11%.

CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

