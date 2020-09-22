CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) to report earnings per share of $0.34 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for CVB Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the lowest is $0.31. CVB Financial posted earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that CVB Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.29. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.29. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CVB Financial.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. CVB Financial had a net margin of 37.06% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $116.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.07 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVBF. ValuEngine lowered shares of CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CVB Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded shares of CVB Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $20.50 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.75.

Shares of CVBF stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.11. 656,429 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 729,156. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. CVB Financial has a 12-month low of $14.91 and a 12-month high of $22.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.61.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVBF. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 390,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,821,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 99.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 76,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 38,367 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVB Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,981,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of CVB Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,079,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,851,000 after purchasing an additional 272,297 shares in the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

