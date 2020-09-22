CyberVein (CVT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $3.57 Million

CyberVein (CURRENCY:CVT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 21st. In the last seven days, CyberVein has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar. CyberVein has a total market capitalization of $103.14 million and approximately $3.57 million worth of CyberVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CyberVein token can now be purchased for about $0.0973 or 0.00000930 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sentinel (SENT) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000022 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CyberVein (CVT) is a token. It was first traded on March 4th, 2018. CyberVein’s total supply is 2,147,483,648 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,060,404,496 tokens. CyberVein’s official Twitter account is @cyberveingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CyberVein is www.cybervein.org

