CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Shares Down 6.8%

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) shares traded down 6.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.22 and last traded at $6.45. 1,383,180 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 2,885,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.92.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CBAY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.13.

Get CymaBay Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $444.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.11 and its 200-day moving average is $3.62.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. Research analysts forecast that CymaBay Therapeutics Inc will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10,658 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 1,070.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 9,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 215.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 17,079 shares during the period. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY)

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar, a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Recommended Story: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.