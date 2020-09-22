DA Davidson Raises Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Price Target to $25.00

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) had its price target raised by DA Davidson from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Apogee Enterprises’ FY2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

APOG has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Apogee Enterprises from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Apogee Enterprises from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of APOG stock opened at $20.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.24. Apogee Enterprises has a twelve month low of $13.77 and a twelve month high of $41.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $529.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.37.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $319.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.89 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in Apogee Enterprises by 654.9% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 1,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window, curtainwall, storefront, and entrance systems comprising the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

