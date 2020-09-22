DAD Chain (DAD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.32 Million

DAD Chain (CURRENCY:DAD) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 21st. One DAD Chain token can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00002395 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, DAD Chain has traded down 9.3% against the dollar. DAD Chain has a total market capitalization of $2.32 million and approximately $851,736.00 worth of DAD Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001455 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00043516 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004663 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005424 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $462.60 or 0.04408815 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009555 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00057595 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00034838 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

DAD is a token. It launched on September 28th, 2019. DAD Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,948,331 tokens. The official website for DAD Chain is dad.one . DAD Chain’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain . The official message board for DAD Chain is medium.com/@dad_chain

DAD Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAD Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAD Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

