Dana (NYSE:DAN) Trading Down 9.7%

Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN)’s share price fell 9.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.82 and last traded at $11.88. 1,442,463 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 1,767,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.16.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DAN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Dana from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Dana in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Dana from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Dana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.38.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.72 and a 200 day moving average of $11.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 73.36 and a beta of 2.66.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Dana had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 0.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dana Inc will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jonathan Mark Collins sold 9,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total transaction of $119,765.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,873.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Dana by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,679,249 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,230,000 after purchasing an additional 403,818 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Dana by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,909,704 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,345,000 after purchasing an additional 287,273 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dana by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,949,266 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,844,000 after purchasing an additional 32,240 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dana by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,536,055 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,617,000 after purchasing an additional 420,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Dana by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,535,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,616,000 after purchasing an additional 102,059 shares during the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dana Company Profile (NYSE:DAN)

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

