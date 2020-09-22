Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target Increased to $110.00 by Analysts at MKM Partners

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its target price increased by MKM Partners from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DRI. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Raymond James cut shares of Darden Restaurants from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $91.77.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Shares of DRI stock opened at $87.78 on Friday. Darden Restaurants has a 12 month low of $26.15 and a 12 month high of $124.01. The stock has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -219.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.33.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $0.40. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a positive return on equity of 16.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 72.2% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 477 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

Featured Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.