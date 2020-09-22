DATA One Day Trading Volume Hits $186,481.00 (DTA)

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. DATA has a market cap of $4.08 million and $186,481.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DATA token can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Huobi, UEX and Kucoin. In the last week, DATA has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DATA alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009515 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00039793 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00227842 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00083276 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $156.19 or 0.01483180 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.76 or 0.00187595 BTC.

About DATA

DATA’s genesis date was January 11th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,499,993,344 tokens. The official message board for DATA is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data . DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here . DATA’s official website is data.eco

DATA Token Trading

DATA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Bibox, Huobi, DDEX, Ethfinex, IDEX and UEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DATA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DATA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.