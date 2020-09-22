Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

DDOG has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Datadog from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Summit Insights began coverage on Datadog in a report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Datadog from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Datadog from $65.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Datadog presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.73.

Shares of DDOG stock traded up $2.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $88.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,622,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,262,703. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.61. The company has a market capitalization of $26.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,407.00. Datadog has a fifty-two week low of $27.55 and a fifty-two week high of $98.99. The company has a quick ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $140.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.41 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 0.73%. The company’s revenue was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Datadog will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 24,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total value of $2,229,164.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,216,499.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dev Ittycheria sold 60,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total value of $5,624,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 638,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,827,867.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,316,912 shares of company stock valued at $203,008,068 over the last ninety days. 26.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Datadog by 209.0% during the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Datadog by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Datadog during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Datadog during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Datadog during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.13% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

