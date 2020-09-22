Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Strong-Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Datadog from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Datadog from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Datadog from $65.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $59.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Datadog has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $87.73.

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $88.14 on Friday. Datadog has a 12-month low of $27.55 and a 12-month high of $98.99. The company has a market capitalization of $26.74 billion and a PE ratio of -4,407.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.61. The company has a quick ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $140.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.41 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 0.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Datadog will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 384,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total value of $34,693,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,262 shares in the company, valued at $10,588,758.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Dan Fougere sold 577,500 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total transaction of $49,047,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,292,413 shares of company stock valued at $200,778,904. 26.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Datadog by 362.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,236,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,995,000 after buying an additional 8,806,553 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Datadog in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,963,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Datadog during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,854,000. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. bought a new stake in Datadog during the first quarter worth $33,497,000. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at $23,711,000. 42.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

