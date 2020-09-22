Datum (DAT) Trading Down 24.4% This Week

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded down 14.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 21st. One Datum token can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Datum has traded 24.4% lower against the dollar. Datum has a market capitalization of $877,762.69 and $70,511.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001456 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00043297 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004576 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005418 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $454.33 or 0.04350462 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009596 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00056838 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00034590 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Datum

DAT is a token. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,001,935,124 tokens. Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Datum is datum.org

Buying and Selling Datum

Datum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

